Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Man shot, killed at diner in downtown Atlanta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyAKV_0bKucvq100

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are say a man was shot and killed at a diner on Peachtree Street early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Midtown Diner. Investigators believe the unnamed man got into some sort of dispute with another person at the location. The believe that’s when the shooting happened.

The shooting victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Atlanta police say the shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with homicide investigators as they continue piecing together the details of what happened.

Neither the victim nor the shooter’s names have been released by police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Downtown Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
WSB Radio

LA deputies shot in ambush sue 'ghost gun' kit maker

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies badly wounded in an ambush shooting last year sued a Nevada company Monday for making the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. The lawsuit alleges Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an "untraceable home-assembled gun kit"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy