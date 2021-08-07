Cancel
Obituaries

Margaret Ann Clark

Salina Journal
 6 days ago

Margaret Ann Clark was called to heaven to be with the Lord on Friday August 6th, 2021. Margaret was the daughter of Doug and Mary Gomel and Roye Bird. She was born in Quinter Kansas on February 18th, 1967. Margaret attended Salina South High graduating in '85 and attended cosmetology school with her mother. In 1994, she wedded her husband Robert (Greg) Clark and had two kids: Kaitlyn in '95 and Kameron in '98. Margaret later in life found her soulmate, James (Bo) Armstrong, and were together for 17 years. Margaret resided in Herington with Bo and worked several odd jobs including running a paper route delivering the Salina Journal, mowing lawns, cleaning foreclosed homes for the bank, and home improvement projects. She was a hard-working woman who put her heart and soul into everything she did. Margaret lived a full and exciting life riding motorcycles, traveling, bowling, painting, and arm wrestling at county, state, and national levels. Margaret was a sucker for a peanut butter and chocolate shake. She was best known for her contagious laugh and her giving heart and admired for her strength and perseverance.

