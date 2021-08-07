Vinco Ventures Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform

Dolphin Entertainment and West Realm Shire Services Inc., owner and operator of FTX.US, are teaming up to create an NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands. The pact will combine Dolphin’s creative and marketing prowess with FTX’s knowledge of crypto currencies. The marketplace is described as “large-scale” and “consumer-facing” and comes as the trading of NFTs or non-fungible tokens is booming. The market for these digital assets hit $2 billion in sales during the first quarter of 2021 with the likes of Beeple selling NFT artwork for $69.3 million and Jack Dorsey auctioning off his first tweet for $2.9 million....