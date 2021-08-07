Cancel
Music

Vinco Ventures Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Platform Launch Led by Exclusive Tory Lanez Music and Art Experience. Vinco Ventures, Inc. a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment’s first ever music streaming platform, led by the exclusive new album and art release of global superstar, Tory Lanez’s, titled “WHEN IT’S DARK.”

aithority.com

Related
Businessaithority.com

Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, Completes Acquisition of Lomotif

Vinco Ventures, Inc., a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the closing of the Lomotif Private Limited (Lomotif) acquisition, which owns the Lomotif short form video platform, through their joint venture entity ZVV Media. This acquisition makes ZVV Media, a subsidiary of Vinco Ventures Inc., one of the most powerful global short form media companies in the marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Dolphin Entertainment, FTX Launching NFT Marketplace for Sports and Entertainment Brands (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolphin Entertainment and West Realm Shire Services Inc., owner and operator of FTX.US, are teaming up to create an NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands. The pact will combine Dolphin’s creative and marketing prowess with FTX’s knowledge of crypto currencies. The marketplace is described as “large-scale” and “consumer-facing” and comes as the trading of NFTs or non-fungible tokens is booming. The market for these digital assets hit $2 billion in sales during the first quarter of 2021 with the likes of Beeple selling NFT artwork for $69.3 million and Jack Dorsey auctioning off his first tweet for $2.9 million....
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Eco-Conscious Streaming Platforms

WaterBear, a free streaming platform, partnered with Nikon Europe, a world-leading provider of imaging products and services, to launch a series of multimedia initiatives. The goal is to highlight the power of photography as a tool for impact. The partnership between the two services elevates Nikon Europe's storytelling through new forms of branded events, content, and cross-marketing.
TV & VideosDaily Record

Streaming services open up entertainment experimentation

At this point there isn’t anything new or novel about Netflix, Hulu or Disney+. In fact there are many other streaming services; to list would take too much space in this column. What is new is while this new format for distribution of entertainment has matured, new and exciting types...
MusicStreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures' (BBIG) Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment's first ever music streaming platform, led by the exclusive new album and art release of global superstar, Tory Lanez's, titled "WHEN IT'S DARK."
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Eminem, Sony Music Invest in NFT Marketplace Startup MakersPlace as Part of $30 Million Funding Round

The gold rush surrounding non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectibles continues: MakersPlace, a marketplace for buying and selling digital artwork and other creations, has raised $30 million in funding from investors including rapper Eminem and Sony Music Entertainment. San Francisco-based MakersPlace, which launched in 2018, announced that it raised $30 million....
StocksInvestorPlace

Vinco Ventures Stock Offers an Indirect but Intriguing NFT Play

It’s hard to pin down or pigeonhole Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) to just one market. That shouldn’t be a problem for BBIG stock holders, though, as diversification is usually a good thing. To put it simplistically, Vinco is in the business of acquiring other businesses. It’s a technology-obsessed holding company with...
Entertainmentdjmag.com

Four Tet launches legal action against Domino Recordings over streaming royalties

Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, has launched legal proceedings against record label Domino over a dispute about royalties. According to a report by Music Week, Hebden is claiming up to £70,000 in damages and costs for the royalty rate that was applied to streams and downloads of his music released via the label in the '00s. It's believed the case could set a precedent for streaming royalty rate disputes, particularly for contracts signed in the pre-digital era, with Hebden seemingly the first artist to take a claim of this kind as far as the High Court.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
MarketRealist

Emmersive Entertainment and Rapper Tory Lanez Change the Music Scene

Despite contention in the air regarding the Senate's infrastructure bill, artists aren't letting it "stifle innovation." From art, sports, games, fashion, and music, we're seeing the industry of NFTs change how we consume and collect some of our favorite things. Rapper Tory Lanez has partnered with Emmersive Entertainment to launch a new streaming platform using NFTs specifically designed for "NFT music." Lanez released his NFT album, "When It's Dark," which is the first-ever album of its kind.
Musicbirminghamnews.net

Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain successfully launches the Beta version of its Nifter(TM) Music NFT Marketplace Globally

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc. ('Rebel') announced today that it has successfully launched the Beta version of its Nifter™ Music NFT Marketplace globally. Nifter™ allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a new type of digital asset made possible through blockchain technology. NFTs can be created from any digital asset, including music and audio files, thus creating new streams of revenues for artists. The Nifter™ marketplace allows for the creation, buying and selling of these music NFTs. You can access the Nifter™ marketplace at https://Nifter.io.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Solar and Moonbyul are back with new music. The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single and music video for the song "Promise U" on Wednesday. The "Promise U" video shows Solar and Moonbyul performing together on sunny...
Entertainmentbitcoin.com

Slew of Venture Funds, Eminem, Paul Rosenberg Inject $30 Million Into NFT Platform Makersplace

On Wednesday, the non-fungible token (NFT) market platform Makersplace secured $30 million in a Series A financing round. The team behind the NFT marketplace says it plans to leverage the funds to “acquire additional talent and scale the business.” While the Series A was co-led by Pantera Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, the world-famous hip hop star Eminem also invested in Makersplace.
Miami, FLbizjournals

Miami company will launch 'world's first' NFT venture for music industry

A new Miami company wants to reshape the music industry with NFTs. Glozal Inc., the creator of an NFT music platform founded in 2021, recently moved into a 20,000-square-foot headquarters office in downtown Miami. The music technology startup aims to connect artists with new revenue streams and offer fans an opportunity to purchase exclusive content from their favorite performers in an NFT format.
EconomyNew Haven Register

RCA's Tunji Balogun Headed to Def Jam Recordings as CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

Tunji Balogun, RCA’s executive vice president of A&R, is headed to Def Jam Records as CEO, multiple sources tell Variety. At RCA, which Balogun joined in 2015 following seven-and-a-half years at Interscope, the A&R exec was involved in signing Khalid, Brockhampton, Normani (via Syco) and Bryson Tiller. In 2018, Balogun co-founded the label Keep Cool, a joint venture with RCA, alongside Courtney Stewart, Jon Tanners and Jared Sherman. He was elevated to EVP that same year.
Designcrowdfundinsider.com

NFT Platform for Digital Art MakersPlace Raises $30 Million Series A

Has announced a $30 million Series A funding round co-led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Pantera Capital, along with the backing of Uncork Capital, Draper Dragon Digital Assets, 9Yards Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Sony Music Entertainment. Angel investors in the round include multiple well-known names including Acquavella Galleries, Sabrina Hahn and Bill Ruprecht; Eminem, Paul Rosenberg and 3LAU; Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Shari Glazer; and Eric Baker, Julia, and Kevin Hartz, Vinny Lingham and Tobias Lütke.
BusinessInvestorPlace

Why Chasing Rivals Is Not the Best Move for Vinco Ventures

By only considering its social media play, Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) might seem a compelling bet. Through its closed merger with Lomotif, the short form video-sharing app, Vinco looks to make its mark in the exciting make-your-own-music-video space. After all, that’s what got TikTok its massive footprint. Just a slice of that pie could do wonders for BBIG stock.

