Vinco Ventures Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform
Platform Launch Led by Exclusive Tory Lanez Music and Art Experience. Vinco Ventures, Inc. a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment’s first ever music streaming platform, led by the exclusive new album and art release of global superstar, Tory Lanez’s, titled “WHEN IT’S DARK.”aithority.com
