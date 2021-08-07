BQE Software Names Austin Miller As Chief Marketing Officer

Chainlink introduced the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a new global standard for decentralized inter-blockchain messaging, data, and token movements. CCIP will be available through Chainlink, the world’s most widely adopted decentralized oracle network. CCIP provides developers with an open source standard for easily building secure cross-chain applications that can interoperate across multiple blockchain networks through a single interface. Similar to TCP/IP’s standardization of communication across the early internet, CCIP is able to standardize the interoperability and token movements across hundreds of public and private blockchains. Additionally, Chainlink announced a Programmable Token Bridge, a decentralized service that leverages CCIP and is a decentralized, compute-enabled token transfer service that enables developers to transfer tokens across blockchain networks in a highly secure way, as well as initiate programmable actions on the destination chain. CCIP will establish a universal connection between hundreds of blockchain networks both private and public, unlocking isolated smart contracts and empowering cross-chain applications across blockchain ecosystems.