BQE Software Names Austin Miller As Chief Marketing Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Adding another C-level executive to the management team marks a new chapter in the company’s 25+ year history. BQE Software Inc., a leading cloud-based software provider to professional service firms, recently announced Austin Miller as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. His primary focus will be to facilitate growth and increase sales by developing comprehensive marketing campaigns that improve brand recognition and increase market share.

aithority.com

