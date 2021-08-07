Cancel
InterTalk Empowers Chincoteague Police With Cloud Dispatch

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

InterTalk Critical Information Systems (InterTalk), a leading manufacturer of IP-based radio command and control solutions, announced the official launch of their Cloud Dispatch product with the Chincoteague (VA) Police Department. The cloud-based console system enables dispatchers to send and receive LMR and phone calls from their command center or, in the case of emergency, anywhere where they are Internet connected.

