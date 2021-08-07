Cancel
VersusGame Secures $3 Million In Funding From Top Music Artists And Entertainment Producers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

The recently closed Seed round catapults the prediction-based app to the next level in creator economy mobile platforms. VersusGame, a mobile platform where users can profit off pop culture predictions and events through interactive, user-generated games, announced today the company has recently secured $3 million in a recent Series Seed funding round. The financing will allow the company to continue expanding its partner and user base in the entertainment, sports and social media spaces.

aithority.com

