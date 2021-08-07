Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

By Michael Symons
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Covid#Ocean#State House#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ hospital upgrades heart procedure to save more lives

NEPTUNE — Leading-edge technology up and running at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center is meant to give doctors a complete picture of what's going on inside patients' coronary arteries, in real time, during procedures that target coronary artery disease. With the new imaging tool, Optical Coherence Topography (OCT),...
Spotswood, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Spotswood, NJ police corral injured hawk struck by vehicle

SPOTSWOOD — Borough police had a bit of trouble, and then a bit of fun, pursuing and eventually capturing a hawk that had been hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. According to an "arrest report" posted to Facebook, the hawk was found injured along Main Street. Police credited resident Zoli Hollosi, who had been unsuccessful at contacting animal control, with assisting Patrolmen Richard Drude and James Parsons at "safely and humanely" guiding the bird into a dog cage.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Is Toms River The Baseball Capital of New Jersey?

I don’t know if you can simply proclaim Toms River as the baseball capital of New Jersey because in truth there is no such thing. However it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call it that and I don’t know how much of an argument you would get either locally or really anywhere in the state.
Englewood, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ Judge: Yelling about mask mandate is assault

A New Jersey judge has ruled yelling at someone over having to wear a mask during a pandemic should be considered assault. The ruling from Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson came in a lawsuit against a customer who screamed at bank employee when she was told she had to wear a mask inside a Citibank branch in Englewood.
TennisPosted by
Beach Radio

Gov. Murphy flees to posh Italian villa as COVID surges in NJ

As Governor Phil Murphy steps up his pleas to mask up and get vaccinated and warns of kids dying from COVID infections, he is leaving the state for vacation. "I'm no different than any other family," Murphy said, "After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something I think all of us want to do with family."
AdvocacyPosted by
Beach Radio

Free eye exams and glasses at some NJ summer camps

Nearly a dozen New Jersey summer camps and youth facilities are providing free eye exams and free eyeglasses to underprivileged kids who need them thanks to a partnership between Jonas Philanthropies and NJ Vision to Learn. Jonas Philanthropies' mission is to improve healthcare by investing where it matters most. They...
EnvironmentPosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning. 11 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph) 9 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy