2021 Illini Soccer Roster Preview

As the 2021 (fall) collegiate soccer season rolls around, it seems like more of the same for Illini Soccer. Nearly everyone is back from last spring squad that posted a respectable 6-5-1 record. The expectation is for Coach Janet Rayfield to roll out the same 4-4-1-1 formation, and we’ll stick with that as we start from the back and work forward. Along the way, we’ll choose probable starters, discuss other options, maybe go off on a couple of tangents, and also coming away with a big “if” for each group could affect the team overall.