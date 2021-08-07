Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

2021 Illini Soccer Roster Preview

By AlexOrr
thechampaignroom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 (fall) collegiate soccer season rolls around, it seems like more of the same for Illini Soccer. Nearly everyone is back from last spring squad that posted a respectable 6-5-1 record. The expectation is for Coach Janet Rayfield to roll out the same 4-4-1-1 formation, and we’ll stick with that as we start from the back and work forward. Along the way, we’ll choose probable starters, discuss other options, maybe go off on a couple of tangents, and also coming away with a big “if” for each group could affect the team overall.

www.thechampaignroom.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#Previews#Freeport Pretzel#The United Soccer Coaches#All American#Jvd#Stat#Urteaga#Swiss Army Knives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

There have been seven College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson have played in six of them. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each played in four. And of the 28 possible berths, only 11 different schools have gotten one ... and only five have been there more than once. Needless to say that we tend to see the same schools over and over again playing for the national championship.
SoccerBrown Daily Herald

Women’s soccer season preview: Bruno looks to build off 2019 Ivy League Championship

In 2019, Brown women’s soccer tore through Ivy League competition with six wins, zero losses and one draw before defeating Monmouth University in penalty kicks to reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. Brown’s season ended with a 14-2-3 record — its best in recent history that included a win over Penn to clinch the Ivy title for the first time since 1994.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: AJ Casey would add to a stacked Illini roster

Illinois basketball made a huge top list on Friday morning as they try to build for the future. The Illini have a solid group already committed for 2022. Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris are both in the top 100, and Reggie Bass is inside the top 200. Nationally, Illinois has the No. 5 ranked class for 2022 and the No. 2 group in the Big Ten.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting 2023 Oklahoma sharpshooter

The Illinois basketball coaching staff is looking to build strong foundations with some of the best recruits in the nation. While they continue their journey to have one of the best classes in 2022, the Illini coaching staff is also focusing some of their attention on the 2023 class. Just a few days ago, Brad Underwood was watching a few local recruits during their AAU tournament. During that same time, the program also managed to offer Parker Friedrichsen a scholarship.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Anderson gives Illini player development boost

CHAMPAIGN — Tim Anderson has spent a little extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex the past few days just getting his bearing. Figuring out a daily routine in addition to the workouts he’s led. That extra time at the practice facility opened Anderson’s eyes since his official start date with...
Soccerbethelathletics.com

Men's Soccer- 2021 Preview

MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Coming off a great season this past spring, the returning Wildcats on the men's soccer team are super hungry for another successful season this fall. Coach Jarju Malang is excited about those returners. "Almost all of my players that made history last season will be returning but we will definitely rely on several key players."
Champaign, ILWCIA

Tim Anderson officially starts with Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tim Anderson had his eye on Illinois basketball for years, now he’s part of the staff. Anderson’s first day on the job was Monday, he got on the court for the first time Tuesday. The Chicago native is the final piece of head coach Brad Underwood’s staff transformation this summer, replacing all three assistant coaches after Orlando Antigua (Kentucky), Chin Coleman (Kentucky) and Stephen Gentry (Gonzaga) all left for other schools.
Tennissmilepolitely.com

Keep up with Illini at the Tokyo Olympics on this website

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is keeping everyone updated on the progress of Illini at the Tokyo Olympics on this website. There are nine Illini in Tokyo right now, both competing in or coaching volleyball, golf, gymnastics, track and field, and tennis.
College SportsWCIA

Illini lineman Vederian Lowe 1-on-1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Illinois senior Vederian Lowe visits with WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda 1-on-1 at Big Ten football media day about his decision to come back for another season of college football, supporting his family and what a final year in Orange and Blue means to him. MARLEE WIERDA:
College Sports247Sports

Daily Digest: Alfonso Plummer 'a microwave' for Illini; new Illini football offer

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on one of Illini basketball's key offseason additions, a big UI football visitor on Tuesday, a new Illini football offer, more preseason honors for Illinois football and a new Illini staffer meeting the press today.
Champaign, ILWCIA

Illini football kicks off in one month

SAVOY (WCIA) — Illinois football kicks off the season and a new era in exactly one month. The Illini open up new head coach Bret Bielema’s tenure in Orange and Blue on Aug. 28 against Nebraska in a nationally televised noon game. Bielema was hired in December, replacing Lovie Smith who was fired after going 17-39 in five seasons. He leaves behind a team chalked full of super-seniors thanks to a free year of eligibility handed out by the NCAA due to COVID-19. “Now the clock’s ticking,” Bielema said. “Everybody feels it a little in spring ball but it’s more about counting 15 practices. Now we’re counting down to kickoff and that’s a big deal.”
NBA247Sports

Chicago Bulls draft Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu is staying home. The Chicago Bulls drafted the Illinois guard and Chicago native with the No. 38 overall pick, the eighth pick of the second round, in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. As a junior, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard earned consensus First Team All-America honors after averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Arkansas StateKait 8

Dooley likes schedule and roster for 2021 Arkansas State women’s soccer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only Arkansas State sport around the corner. Red Wolves women’s soccer kicks off the season in 20 days. They gave back to the future of the game Friday morning. It was the final day of the A-State Summer Camp. Boys and girls ages 6 through 14 got to learn more about the beautiful game from Red Wolves players and coaches.
NBAWCIA

Illini fans excited Ayo Dosunmo gets drafted

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the fist time in almost a decade the Illini had someone drafted into the NBA. Ayo Dosunmo was chosen by the Chicago Bulls. It wasn’t in the first round that many orange and blue fans had hoped, but, staying in the Windy City with the Bulls is a match made in heaven. We spoke to some Illini fans today and they were elated with the choice.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offers update

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. July ended with two more prospects — one in the Class of 2022 and one in...
FIFANCAA.com

2020 US women's soccer team roster: Where USWNT Olympians played in college

The U.S. women's soccer national team are in prime position to place for an Olympic medal after advancing to the semifinals, defeating the Netherlands on penalty kicks. The Americans are trying to follow their 2019 World Cup triumph with Olympic gold in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Seventeen out...
Piscataway Township, NJR Scarlet Knights

Men’s Soccer Signs Transfer Xavi Olmos to Complete 2021 Roster

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's soccer head coach Jim McElderry has announced the addition of graduate transfer Xavi Olmos, completing the roster for the Fall 2021 season. Olmos is part of a now 10-member newcomer class for the 2021 Fall campaign, joining the seven freshmen announced in April and two other transfers announced in July.
Champaign, ILWCIA

Illini report to training camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini have arrived on campus for the first day of fall training camp, with the team set to take the field on Monday. It’s the first training camp under new head coach Bret Bielema. The team has already gone through 15 practices in with their new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy