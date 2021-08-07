How can I find out if someone that was involved in my car accident received a DUI?

Following a car accident with another driver, the other driver was taken away in cuffs following what I believe was a field sobriety test. The other driver's insurance has already claimed liability, but due to me having limited tort in a no-fault state, I cannot sue for pain and suffering. However, one of the state's limited tort exceptions is if the at-fault driver gets convicted of a DUI. How can I find out whether or not he is receiving or is being charged with one, as this would entirely change my gameplan involving this case. The accident was 15 days ago from today.