Central Notes: Copp, Pleau, Fiala

Looks like Guerin is having a hard time getting to a long-term agreement as he ended up filing Fiala for arbitration as he can choose to sign either a one year deal or two year deal. This isn't Fiala's first time going through arbitration. It seems weird that Guerin cleared all this cap space to get both Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov signed, but nothing has gotten done. Here's the opportunity for Guerin to make a hockey trade and improve his scoring depth as well as center depth. With a very difficult Central division to compete in the Wild will need to have better center depth. So since Guerin's not going to trade for Jack Eichel, who is the shiny piece to the puzzle, but will cost a hefty load who is too much we look at a player who can make an impact. So let's talk about how Tomas Hertl will impact this Wild team and make the Wild a better contender.