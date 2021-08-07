VeChain Price Analysis: VET fails to break $0.11, a retracement to follow before another attempt?
VET pushed away from the $0.09 support yesterday. $0.10 mark breached overnight. VET/USD finds resistance below $0.11 resistance. VeChain price analysis is bearish for the weekend as a rapid spike higher was seen over the last 24 hours, resulting in a strong higher high set just below $0.11. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to reverse later today and retest previous resistance as a support around the $0.09 mark.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0