VeChain Price Analysis: VET fails to break $0.11, a retracement to follow before another attempt?

Monero price analysis shows a bullish momentum. XMR price is likely to get past the $280 mark in the current momentum. Strong support is found at the $265 mark. Monero price analysis charts show that the cryptocurrency is going strong for a bullish momentum with a small cup and handle pattern forming up on the 4-hours candlestick chart. The cryptocurrency is being traded for $268.27 at the time of writing, with bulls clearly leading the market into a new high. It appears that Monero price movement is following the Bitcoin price movement very closely.