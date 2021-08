The Bitcoin Cash price prediction reveals that BCH price is seen crossing above the 9-day moving average to continue the bullish movement. BCH/USD is currently exchanging hands at $560 after the price dropped off yesterday and consolidates within the channel. Meanwhile, the price not staying above $600 ruins the long-term technical picture of the coin. However, Bitcoin cash will have to move back to this level to guide against the downward pressure while the closest support expects the coin at $500, which could be the daily low.