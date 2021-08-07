VIDEO: Watch This E30 BMW M40 Engine Restoration

Sometimes, hiding your real power is true strength. The eighties were not a time for nuance in any regard, and the cars were of course no exception. Turbochargers that whined louder than jet engines, side-exit exhausts dumped fire at bystanders, and color combinations that bordered on the offensive were virtually an industry standard. At the top of this pecking order were the legendary homologation specials of the era; purpose-built to collect trophies and glory for their manufacturers, road manners be damned. So a racing homologation Supra—already one of the most storied nameplates in automotive history—has to be beyond absurd, right?