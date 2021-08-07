VIDEO: Watch This E30 BMW M40 Engine Restoration
As an amateur DIYer myself, I have a thing for restoration videos. I love watching old, rusty things come back to life. Tools, watches, and — in this case — engine blocks, it’s all good. In this video, we get to see an M40 engine from an E30 BMW get restored. For those who aren’t familiar with BMW’s engine codes, the M40B16 engine is a 1.6 liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine used in several BMWs of the era. In this case, it came from an E30 BMW 316i, which itself is also getting a restoration.www.bmwblog.com
