Residents gather to remember those lost in Hiroshima bombing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gathering remembering two dark days in history, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Friday, on the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, people came together in Court Square honoring the more than 210 thousand lives lost when the U-S dropped atomic bombs on the two cities. Organizers said they were standing on Main street to remind people of the past, and the lessons they feel it can offer for the future.