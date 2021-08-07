Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Residents gather to remember those lost in Hiroshima bombing

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gathering remembering two dark days in history, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Friday, on the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, people came together in Court Square honoring the more than 210 thousand lives lost when the U-S dropped atomic bombs on the two cities. Organizers said they were standing on Main street to remind people of the past, and the lessons they feel it can offer for the future.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Merton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiroshima#Atomic Bombs#Nagasaki#The U S#Bethesda Lutheran Church#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 3

Community Policy