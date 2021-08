The following is a message to the CALS/UW community from UW’s hemp research team:. We are researchers at the University of Wisconsin studying feral hemp (aka ditch weed; Cannabis sativa) throughout the North Central Midwest, and we’re reaching out to you for help locating populations. Do you know of feral hemp growing anywhere in Wisconsin or surrounding states? If so, would you be willing to share some basic geographic and demographic information with us? Please note that not all sites will be visited, and those located on private property will not be visited (or their location information shared with others) without consent from property owners.