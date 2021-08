Darnell Nurse didn’t shy away from acknowledging the fact the economics of the NHL and the current marketplace largely dictated what he was going to do, and ultimately did with the Edmonton Oilers as he negotiated his new contract extension. Nurse signed for eight more years at a cap hit of $9.25 million starting at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. It’s a huge deal, but one that is in line with many of the deals for NHL No. 1 defenseman that signed just days before he did.