How new items in the Wild Rift Patch 2.4 update made some overpowered builds

By Abeer Qureshi
gamingonphone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wild Rift Patch 2.4 has brought some interesting new changes in the game, reworks on champions and some new items. As exciting as it is to experiment with the new itemization and build options, the new items do not exactly work for all the champions. Although for some champions, it has completely changed the meta in Wild Rift. The new items mostly included items with high critical damage, attack speed and ability haste. The update also includes two new items exclusive to Wild Rift. This certainly has League of Legends PC players feeling a little jealous. The introduction of new items has expanded the build options for a lot of champions. There will be overpowered builds here are some champions with the introduction of Wild Rift Patch 2.4 Update, with champions who can take full advantage of the latest patch update.

#New Build#Overpowered#Rift#Spam#Mobile Gaming#Champions#Critical Chance#Radiance#Chargeblade
