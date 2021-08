The University of Memphis might be on the verge of landing what could possibly be the #1 AND #2 prospects in the Class of 2021. That's because Emoni Bates has reclassified to 2021 to join Jalen Duren, who earlier reclassified to 2021 and is considering the University of Memphis Basketball team. Yes, Bates also has Memphis as one of his final choices for 2021-22.