Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson participates in first full-team practice of training camp
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field Saturday, participating in his first full-team practice of training camp. Jackson missed the previous 10 days of camp, which is the NFL rule for unvaccinated players who receive a positive result. The former NFL MVP was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after undergoing testing at the team facility that morning.abcnews.go.com
