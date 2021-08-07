Cancel
Muncie, IN

Time for a Global Truth Campaign

By Todd Smekens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalism Needs a Major Campaign Lead by Independent Journalists. As a journalist and publisher, whenever I tell people that I am pondering the truth, they remind me that I am referring to my truth. Truth is subjective, but it is also absolute. It is based on my knowledge and experiences to date. What I believed to be true in 2011 about newspapers and journalism when I first started Muncie Voice has changed significantly as I learned more. When I learn something new about our history, or our Founders, my understanding of the truth changes.

Matt Taibbi
Glenn Greenwald
