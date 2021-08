Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are sensitive to trends in the crypto market. Investments are risky due to the immense volatility. Who could have guessed? While the draft horses of the Bitcoin market – above all Bitcoin (BTC) – focus on the moon again, the fun coins start to slide. Both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have lost around four percent of their share prices within the last 24 hours. Doge, for example, was trading at 0.265 US dollars (USD) at the same time yesterday and was around two cents lower at the time of going to press: 0.245 USD.