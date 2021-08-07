Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Molalla resident dies in Oregon City car crash

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y86iM_0bKuSM6000 Kyle Hansen, 45, drives into brick wall near Clackamas Community College campus

As a result of an Aug. 6 crash, Molalla resident Kyle Hansen, 45, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Oregon State Police reported.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 213 near Clackamas Community College's Douglas Loop in Oregon City.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hansen crashed the Mercury Grand Marquis while driving northbound on Highway 213. State officials said Hansen's vehicle left the roadway, continued through a grassy shoulder and crashed into a brick wall.

Comments / 0

Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
99
Followers
366
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Traffic
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Molalla, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Molalla, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Oregon City, OR
Accidents
Clackamas County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Oregon State Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Osp#Osp#Mercury#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Hundreds of firearms seized by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Two raids in Gresham, Clackamas County recover ammunition and drugs; actions lead to one arrest with more expected.Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered 337 firearms at a home in Clackamas County on Thursday, July 29. According to the sheriff's office, the seizure is considered the largest in the agency's history. It follows the seizure of 44 firearms at a Gresham home six weeks earlier. "The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence," said Undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O'Donnell. "We will continue our efforts to curb gun violence, to...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City breaks ground on Filbert Run Park

$987,000 project on 3-acre site being built through mix of city general funds, state grantOn July 27, Oregon City officials broke ground on the new, 3.5-acre Filbert Run Park, located in the Hazel Grove/Wrestling Farm neighborhood. Construction of the park is estimated to be complete in winter 2021 to include amenities such as a nature play area, looped walkways, picnic benches and lit pathways. Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith said this project would not be possible without the support of the Oregon City community. "Neighbors, community members and stakeholders spent countless hours working with city staff to articulate...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Metro OKs new 205, 217 lanes as González pans highway plans

Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González staked out his opposition even as plans for the Abernethy Bridge and Route 217 move forward. What could have been routine housekeeping at the regional government got a shot in the arm after one Metro official staked out a new position in opposition to projects that add lanes to interstates and highways.  Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González was the lone vote of dissent against approving state plans to expand both Oregon Route 217 and Interstate 205 during a council meeting Aug. 3.  González, who represents Hillsboro and Forest Grove, told his colleagues seated at the...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City brush fire makes sweep toward Municipal Elevator

UPDATE: Blaze caused by sparks from passing train quickly extinguished before any homes or businesses were damagedClackamas firefighters from several different fire stations responded to a brush fire in Oregon City early Sunday morning, Aug. 1. On Aug. 2, fire investigators determined that sparks from a passing train had caused the fire. Fire officials said the blaze was spotted by citizens at the bottom of a cliff as the fire was moving quickly uphill toward High Street, where it threatened several buildings. Throughout the course of the incident, a train was sitting along the Union Pacific line near the fire, Clackamas Fire spokesman Brandon Paxton said. Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire without it causing any damage to homes or businesses, and no injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Suit mulled after Clackamas deputy cleared in fatal shooting

An attorney hired by the family of Jeremiah Wright continues to investigate his death at the hands of Deputy Casey Newton.A Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who fled from police while armed, authorities say. A grand jury issued a "no true bill" ruling July 15 that cleared Deputy Casey J. Newton in the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Lee Wright on June 7. The incident began after Deputy Newton attempted to pull over Wright for driving a car without license plates at the intersection of Southeast 129th Avenue and King...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon once again tops 1,000-per-day COVID cases.

Some rural counties now surge ahead of metro area, where vaccination rates are higher. The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll on Oregon, with the daily report of new confirmed and presumptive cases topping the 1,000 mark for the first time in months. Six new COVID-19 related...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Severely decomposed body found in Clackamas River

UPDATE WITH ID: Christopher Kevin Copp submerged in 12 feet of water located downstream from Highway 99E/McLoughlin Boulevard bridge.A body later identified as Christopher Kevin Copp was discovered Friday, July 23, in the Clackamas River, authorities say. Copp, 43, was last seen walking away from his home on Feb. 15, and Gladstone police had been conducting an active investigation into his disappearance. A snorkeler who had been swimming in the Clackamas River reported seeing a body near Clackamette Park in Oregon City around 3:30 p.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Oregon City Police, Gladstone Police, Clackamas Fire District...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

Ex-Clackamas deputy, Coffee Creek jailer has badge revoked

An Oregon state agency decertified Patricia Winnie for life after determining she fled the scene of a Canby crash.A former Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy who had also worked as a jailer at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville has been banned from working in law enforcement for life. Oregon's Public Safety Standards & Training agency OK'd the decertification of Patricia Marie Winnie during a board meeting on Thursday, July 22 — following the recommendation of a subcommittee that found the 54-year-old Canby resident had been convicted of reckless driving. The unanimous vote came without discussion as part...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Body cameras approved for Oregon City Police Department

Chief Jim Band: Program potentially 'effective tool' to improve understanding of interactions between public, law enforcement. Oregon City commissioners this month approved the purchase of body cameras for the city's police officers, through a five-year, $150,390 contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. OC's approval Wednesday, July 7, came just after Clackamas...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

TriMet to change bus route to serve Oregon City High School

Instead of turning on Highway 213, Line 32 will now continue along Beavercreek RoadIn time for the beginning of the school year, the southern portion of TriMet's Line 32 bus will change its route to serve Oregon City High School. When heading southbound, instead of turning on Trails End Highway (Oregon Highway 213), Line 32 will now continue along Beavercreek Road. It will then turn onto Meyers Road to the high school and continue to Clackamas Community College via the city's recently constructed Meyers Road extension. TriMet officials said, despite a downturn in fare revenue and payroll tax revenue, the transit agency is "taking a measured approach to service improvements." Line 32 was among several opportunities TriMet approved this spring to make bus lines faster and more reliable with little to no added cost. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Clackamas County postpones pawnshop rules amid controversy

Secondhand dealers say new regulation requiring them to photograph all acquired items is too big of a burdenClackamas County commissioners postponed rules to crack down on the increasing issue of stolen property being sold through secondhand dealers such as pawnshops, due to continued controversy surrounding one of the amendment's rules on Thursday, July 15. Three proposed regulations to the county's secondhand dealer laws would no longer regulate firearms, use collection agencies for unpaid fines or fees owed to the county, and — most controversial of all — require dealers to photograph the items they acquire and place for sale. Many...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Clackamas County golfers, cops fundraise for Christmas toys

Sixth-annual Officer Mulligan Charity Golf Tournament tees off Friday, July 23The Officer Mulligan Charity Golf Tournament from the Clackamas County Peace Officers Benevolent Foundation (CCPOBF) is back. The event tees off 7:30 a.m. Friday. July 23 at the Stone Creek Golf Course in Oregon City, and all proceeds will go towards CCPOBF's annual Shop With A Cop (SWAC) event, where local children whose families have had encounters with law enforcement are paired up with another officer to go shopping for Christmas presents. Tournament participants will enjoy one round of golf, access to practice facilities, breakfast, lunch, and various ways to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy