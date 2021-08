ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A former Roseville gun dealer who owned a members-only gun club in the city was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated identity theft and the illegal sale of firearms by a federally licensed dealer in violation of state law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Joseph John Deaser IV, 51, was found to have used the personal information of six peace officers to conduct at least 50 straw purchases of new off-roster firearms, which are firearms not on the state’s list of guns approved for sale to the general public, between December 2014 and April...