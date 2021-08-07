Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Manchester United to be Renamed to Manchester UFC on Football Manager Following Trademark Settlement

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

Manchester United are set to be renamed on Football Manager and will be known as 'Manchester UFC' starting with Football Manager 22. United reached a settlement with Sega resolving their trademark dispute. The Old Trafford club argued that the game developer Sports Interactive infringed their trademark by not using the official Manchester United badge in the game, and instead replacing the club crest with a simple red and white striped logo.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Leon Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Trademark#Football Manager#Manchester Ufc#Sega#Old Trafford#Sports Interactive#Sega#The Manchester United#Gunnar#United Fan#English#Twitter#Juventus#The Serie A#Konami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccergoal.com

Rashford to miss start of Manchester United season following shoulder surgery

The forward will undergo an operation to sort an ongoing problem that plagued him during the European Championships. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the start of the season after it was confirmed he will undergo shoulder surgery. The England international has played with various niggles...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Manchester United about to pounce on Ruben Neves

Arsenal have been dealt a “hammer blow” in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, reports the Express. The paper, which cites Eurosport, says Manchester United have a transfer deal for the Portugal international “reasonably far down the line”, which will crush the Gunners’ hopes of bringing the 24-year-old to the Emirates as a replacement for Granit Xhana.
Premier League90min.com

Jerome Boateng keen on Manchester United move

Jerome Boateng is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer but there is no indication that the Red Devils want to actually sign him. Boateng is currently without a club following his release from Bayern Munich at the end of last season. His departure brought an incredible decade in Bavaria to a close. During that period he won nine Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and host of other domestic honours.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United to continue taking knee against racism

The Premier League has announced that players from all 20 clubs will continue to take a knee to protest against racism ahead of matches for the forthcoming 2021/22 campaign. Both players and staff have took the knee before matches since June 2020, following the tragic death of George Floyd in the USA.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Championship clubs target promising Manchester United midfielder

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is being targetted by Championship clubs this summer, with Sheffield United named as the most recent interested party. Garner spent the first half of last season at Watford but joined Nottingham Forest halfway through the campaign, helping Chris Houghton’s side to a comfortably beating the drop from England’s second tier.
Premier Leagueeurofootballrumours.com

How Will Jadon Sancho Improve Manchester United?

Manchester United may have finished 2nd last season, but in truth, they were never in contention for the title. And that must sting the pride of the most successful team of the Premier League era. Of course, there was a good reason why United were never going to win the title: their neighbours Manchester City were simply too good.
Soccerchatsports.com

Thomas Inks Pro Contract with Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England – Former Charlotte women's soccer standout Martha Thomas has signed a tw-year professional contract with Manchester United, continuing her professional career which began in 2018. Manchester United is her third professional squad for which she will compete and the second in England's top league. CONTINUING HER GROWTH. Thomas,...
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

Manchester United Season Preview

It’s beginning to feel like United is back to being a title contender. While there was a 12 point gap between them and their noisy neighbors who won the league, it is still a step forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United would have hoped for a better result in the Europa League final but considering Sevilla’s dominance in that competition losing isn’t the end of the world. However, the team will need to win some hardware soon. But, when you take into account the quality of their new signings it feels like that time will be coming sooner than later.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United star opens up on troublesome injury

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has opened up on his troublesome back injury. The defender has returned to the team following his involvement in this summer’s European Championship. Lindelof struggled for the majority of last season with a persistent back injury, with the problem dating as far back as early...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United pushing to sell first-team midfielder

Manchester United have been busy in the transfer market so far, securing the arrivals of both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, with Tom Heaton coming in before the pair. There have, however, not been as many outgoings as one would have thought going into the summer. Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot, who both spent last season on loan away from the club, are both involved in pre-season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to fight out with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the title following the £107m captures of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United have the tools to break Manchester City and Liverpool’s dominance of the Premier League. United have enjoyed a strong pre-season after the captures of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane. Varane is set to finalise his move next week and...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton at Manchester United: Instant Reaction | Blues not ready

If this was Everton’s first preseason friendly of the summer, this would not have been a problem. But the fact that we are just a week away from the season opener should fill Rafa Benitez and Evertonians everywhere with concern. Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a minor toe injury in training...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United Player Tests Positive for Covid-19

Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has tested positive for Covid 19 and will isolate for the next few days ahead of the new season which kicks off next weekend. What a season he had last season while on load with West Ham United and there was a lot of talking that he would make the move permanently to east London where he was a regular starter.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal rival Manchester United for potential £34million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The England international is now a target for the Gunners as they look for a replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to the Sun, who add that Man Utd have been unable to agree a deal with Atletico for the £34million-rated defender.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Football rumours: Arsenal to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

Arsenal are reportedly more willing than the Red Devils to match Atletico Madrid’s valuation of the England midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier. According to The Sun, the Gunners are readying an offer for the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder. Trippier is also high on United’s target list but the Red Devils are believed to be unwilling to meet Atletico’s £34million price tag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy