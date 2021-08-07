Manchester United to be Renamed to Manchester UFC on Football Manager Following Trademark Settlement
Manchester United are set to be renamed on Football Manager and will be known as 'Manchester UFC' starting with Football Manager 22. United reached a settlement with Sega resolving their trademark dispute. The Old Trafford club argued that the game developer Sports Interactive infringed their trademark by not using the official Manchester United badge in the game, and instead replacing the club crest with a simple red and white striped logo.www.90min.com
