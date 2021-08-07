Manchester United to be Renamed to Manchester UFC on Football Manager Following Trademark Settlement

It’s beginning to feel like United is back to being a title contender. While there was a 12 point gap between them and their noisy neighbors who won the league, it is still a step forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United would have hoped for a better result in the Europa League final but considering Sevilla’s dominance in that competition losing isn’t the end of the world. However, the team will need to win some hardware soon. But, when you take into account the quality of their new signings it feels like that time will be coming sooner than later.