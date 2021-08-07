Dear White People: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

Like a misguided family member at Thanksgiving dinner who decides that they could maybe make room for another slice of pie, Netflix has leaned back into the kitchen to say, “You know what? Maybe I could use another helping of NBC’s Manifest.” The vaguely Christian-themed Lost-y drama series was canceled by NBC last month pretty much immediately after becoming one of the biggest binge-watch shows on Netflix, with the on-air ratings apparently not being good enough for NBC to be willing to make another season of a show that people only watched on Netflix. That seemed like the perfect scenario for Netflix to swoop in and rescue the show, as it has done many times before, but even Netflix turned up its nose at Manifest—despite the fact that, again, it was and is very popular on the platform.