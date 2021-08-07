Dear White People: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?
A Netflix comedy-drama, Dear White People stars Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning, John Patrick Amedori, and DeRon Horton, with Giancarlo Esposito narrating. A sequel to Justin Simien’s 2014 film, Dear White People takes place at the largely white Winchester University, an Ive League school. The pointed comedy takes on the idea of a “post-racial” America, while also following students who are coming into their own as they face the future.tvseriesfinale.com
Comments / 1