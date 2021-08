Isto Inc. announced this week that their new game Atrio: The Dark Wild will be released into Steam's Early Access on August 10th. The game is pretty dark by nature, literally, as you will use machines to help bend nature to your will. You'll use these machines and contracptions to capture and exploit the creatures and environment to help you survive at all costs. Evertything comes at a cost, including having to deal with many threats and dangers that you can't deal with on your own. Leaving you with the task of automating and and optimizing everything to stay alive. You can check out more about the game below.