Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Bits: 7 August 2021

capitalspectator.com
 5 days ago

● Samuelson Friedman: The Battle Over the Free Market. If you look at the Biden administration’s proposals — which are for the most part very popular, although their legislative fate is uncertain — they’re pro-market, but involve substantial government spending and regulation in an attempt to tilt the arc of markets toward social justice. In other words, they sound a lot like what Paul Samuelson was saying decades ago.

www.capitalspectator.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Josh Mitchell
Person
Tim Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Nicholas Wapshott Review#The New York Times#Businessinsider Com#The Wall Street Journal#Spacex#American#Harvard U Press#World Scientific#Amazon Com#The Capital Spectator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: The 3 best new audiobooks to listen to in August

Jeff Danziger is an award-winning political cartoonist and master of the expressively off-kilter perspective on political lunacy. In 1967, he was plucked from Vermont at age 24 and drafted into the Army. Hoping the war would soon be over (as promised), he dedicated himself to avoiding deployment to Vietnam. After basic training, he spent a year in language school, then in officer training. Still the war ground on, and he was sent to Vietnam as an ordnance officer, his language training now irrelevant. During his year "in-country," he witnessed truly surreal incompetence, obtuseness, irrationality, waste and lethal vainglory. The details are almost incredible, at times mordantly funny, at others sparking with anger. Danziger reads this important book, his voice and manner that of a gifted teacher - indeed, he taught school for 10 years after returning. And the lesson of Vietnam? "What Americans learned by the inglorious conclusion of the war," he tells us, "was not that there are provable limits to military solutions. They learned that failure could be ignored."(Steerforth, Unabridged, 5 3/4 hours)
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

14 Must-Read August Children’s Book Releases

August is here, a month where kids can enjoy the last vestiges of their summer break before returning to school, whatever school may look like for them this year. My daughter (3 years old) and I have been enjoying the summer lately by taking creek hikes where the shade of trees provides some barrier to the summer sun and picking blackberries at our local community garden. We’ve tentatively begun visiting vaccinated family and friends, and she saw both of her great-grandmothers this week, though I’ve decided to keep her out of preschool until she’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Come on, vaccine approval for kids! Much love to all the parents out there having to make extremely tough decisions about their children and school. My daughter has also begun being interested in longer books, and I read two books to her this week that were over 100 pages! I was not expecting to have longer read-aloud sessions for several more years, so I’m delighted we can dip into some early chapter books together.
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

14 Twisty Mystery and Thriller Books You Have to Read This August

Whether you're planning to read on the beach or stay cool inside, this August is chock-full of captivating mysteries and thrillers that will keep you guessing until the final page. This month's selection of must reads include books from debut authors and tried and true favorites alike. From Megan Collins's tale of what happens when murder visits a true-crime-obsessed family to Zoje Stage's story of a nightmarish journey through the Grand Canyon, these novels are packed with all the twists, suspense, and unforgettable characters you could possibly ask for. But just in case you manage to read through all 14 of these thrillers and mysteries in August, don't forget to check out July's list, too.
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

Make Friends in DC by Joining One of These Book Clubs in August!

Book clubs are a great way to make like-minded friends, especially if you've just moved somewhere new. In DC, there's no lack of book clubs. Chances are, if you already have a friend group and you ask them, somebody will know of some book clubs you can join. But if not, don't worry! Lots of DC bookshops, including East City Bookshop, were I work, have book clubs you can join. Mostly, they are currently meeting online but will resume in-person meetings once it's safe to do so. Here is what's happening in August at East City Bookshop (online). Keep your eye on the ECB website for September meetings and any new book clubs that might launch!
Books & LiteratureSanta Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club’s August Selection: ‘Convenience Store Woman’

Convenience Store Woman, best-selling Japanese author Sayaka Murata’s first novel to be translated into English, is a compact and adept examination of social pressures in Japan that also resonates deeply across cultures and language. Murata’s protagonist, Keiko Furukura, is a social misfit who finds herself reborn at age 18 when she begins working at the Hiiromachi Station Smile Mart convenience store. With the help of corporate training manuals (and lots of copying others), she masters the social demands of her controlled environment and passes for a “normal person” with a perfectly timed “Irasshaimase!” (Welcome!) or “Hai!” (Yes!). Now 36, and unburdened with the desire to move up, or move on, Keiko is in a sublime stasis, the single constant in the living organism of the 24-hour convenience store that casts off coworkers, managers, and customers like so many dead cells. As she proudly describes, “I feel like I’m as much a part of the store as the magazine racks or the coffee machine.”
Alhambra, CApasadenanow.com

One Book One Ramona

This summer, the entire Ramona community has been reading Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk about Race”. Faculty, staff, and students will all have a chance to come together in the fall to discuss the book’s big questions about race, justice, and your responsibilities to make the world a more equitable place. The book will be addressed through a school assembly, service project, and in-class discussions. Hope you’ve read it!
Charitiesaccesspress.org

Radio Talking Book -- August 2021

After fourteen months’ COVID-19 absence, State Services for the Blind is happy to welcome back our RTB volunteers. Starting Mon, Aug. 2, listeners will once again hear the familiar voices of the talented and dedicated volunteers – presenting the morning newscasts, special programming, and books. Gove the volunteers a big welcome back.
Entertainmentnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL COLORING BOOK DAY | August 2

National Coloring Book Day on August 2nd recognizes the joy children and adults alike derive from coloring in pages of designs. Coloring and coloring books have always been popular with children, but over the years, adults have gotten more and more involved with coloring. Obviously, adult coloring is now a huge trend. Many find that it is not only fun but also a great way to reduce stress.
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Billionaires advance the future of space travel

Billionaires Elon Musk with his Space-X, Jeff Bezos with his Blue Origin and Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic have caused quite a stir with their recent space projects. These rich fellows quickly became the butt of many jokes, even of syndicated cartoons published in The Daily Progress. But wait...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

NYT doubles down on subscription newsletters

The New York Times is rolling out a slew of new, subscriber-only newsletters from news and opinion writers. Why it matters: "It's very much in line with our long-term strategy of creating journalism worth paying for," said Alex Hardiman, head of product at the Times. "It's also part of a...
Ames, IAiastate.edu

Get free access to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal

Did you know that the University Library provides full complimentary access to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal? With a simple registration, all ISU students, faculty, and staff get unfettered access to the complete suite of digital products offered by the two major publications through a device of your choice. Included is access to the the Times archives that goes back to 1851 and the the Journal archive going back four years on a rolling basis. Each publication has additional resources tailored for academic institutions. For example, the “Student Hub” in the the Journal provides a place for students to find curated content focused on job preparation, finance tips and career insights. Additionally, “WSJ Context” is an embedded tool allowing instructors to easily integrate content into their classrooms. Those who have existing personal subscriptions to either or both publications may want to unsubscribe to take advantage of these free offerings. Steps for registering to the Times can be found on this page while those for the the Journal are available here. For any questions, please contact the library.
Morristown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Morris Museum presents Imani Winds on August 22nd

Elebrating over two decades of music-making, the Grammy-nominated artist has led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The ensemble’s playlist embraces traditional chamber music repertoire, and as...
Internetwiltonbulletin.com

Some Amazon Sellers Are Offering Incentives to Take Down Bad Reviews

For countless people across the globe, it’s a simple routine: buy something on Amazon, use it once it’s arrived and then write an online review. This in turn fuels Amazon’s algorithm and — nominally, anyhow — that glowing review the buyer posted can direct more people to the same product. But when a review isn’t glowing, that’s when things get a little more complicated. And a new investigation from The Wall Street Journal suggests some sellers are now violating Amazon’s own guidelines in decidedly over-the-top ways.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Boring Company Drivers Forced to Say Elon Musk Is ‘Awesome’ and ‘a Great Leader’ to Visitors

Tesla and Elon Musk are in the news again. What Musk has done with Tesla (and his previous companies) is impressive and inspiring for any entrepreneur. However, he’s also continually tussled with investors and made headlines for the wrong reasons. Tesla’s exciting vehicles are Musk’s primary cash cow, but he’s also trying to build companies up to the sky with SpaceX and underground with The Boring Company. Recently published training material reveals some interesting things about the leash that The Boring Company keeps on its employees.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Steve Sheinkin’s FALLOUT Tour Launches with Northshire Books

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve Sheinkin, local New York Times bestselling author of middle grade nonfiction titles, will be launching his book tour for FALLOUT with Northshire Books. FALLLOUT: Spies, Superbombs and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown, on sale Sept. 7, is the follow-up to Bomb: The Race to Build –...
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in August, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. By the time August rolls around, you’ve eaten peach pies and popsicles, RSVP’d to barbecues, and watched several summer blockbusters. While those who don’t mind the hot weather continue to hit the beach, you might be at the point where you’re tired and want to chill out in the A/C to escape the summer heat. Good news: August is filled with many books that can keep you company.
Books & Literaturecapitalspectator.com

Book Bits: 31 July 2021

● Populism and Trade: The Challenge to the Global Trading System. Summary via publisher (Oxford U. Press) Around the world, populism has weaponized anxieties over globalization and other forms of cultural, social, and economic change. Many populist leaders have succeeded in conflating trade concerns with apprehensions over immigration, thereby creating potent campaigns to overturn existing trade agreements and the multilateral cooperation they embody. In the United States, avowed protectionist Donald Trump set out not only to raise tariffs, but to dismantle the system of global trade embodied in the World Trade Organization. In the UK, the Brexit referendum resulted in that country’s withdrawal from the European Union, ending its commitment to trade integration with the continent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy