Book Bits: 7 August 2021

August is here, a month where kids can enjoy the last vestiges of their summer break before returning to school, whatever school may look like for them this year. My daughter (3 years old) and I have been enjoying the summer lately by taking creek hikes where the shade of trees provides some barrier to the summer sun and picking blackberries at our local community garden. We’ve tentatively begun visiting vaccinated family and friends, and she saw both of her great-grandmothers this week, though I’ve decided to keep her out of preschool until she’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Come on, vaccine approval for kids! Much love to all the parents out there having to make extremely tough decisions about their children and school. My daughter has also begun being interested in longer books, and I read two books to her this week that were over 100 pages! I was not expecting to have longer read-aloud sessions for several more years, so I’m delighted we can dip into some early chapter books together.