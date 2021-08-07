Cancel
Stanardsville, VA

Fugitive found: Morris, 36, charged with strangling, abduction, shooting

By From Staff Reports
Daily Progress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged fugitive was found in a wooded area on Thursday, July 29, and arrested, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathan Michael Morris, 36, of Stanardsville, was charged with nine offenses stemming from warrants issued at the beginning of June, a press release stated. Morris is charged with one count each of: strangling another, causing wounding or injury; abduction by force; malicious bodily injury; preventing/delaying communication; threatening in writing; and brandishing a firearm; and three counts of malicious shooting.

