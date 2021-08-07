Author Anthony Bukoski to speak at library

NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library presents author Anne B. Gass to discuss her latest novel, We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip, Tuesday, August 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. ‘We Demand’ tells the story of Swedish immigrants Ingeborg Kindstedt and Maria Kindberg who visit San Francisco in the summer of 1915, planning to buy a car and explore the country on their way back to their home in Rhode Island. On impulse, they bring with them suffragists heading to Washington, DC, to demand voting rights for women from Congress and the president. Soon they are plunged into a difficult and dangerous journey that pushes them to the very limits of their endurance. Along the way, they encounter unexpected allies, as well as those opposed to women’s growing independence. Bad roads and harsh weather hinder their progress. Will they overcome these obstacles and arrive in Washington at the appointed day and time?