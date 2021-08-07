Cancel
Author Anthony Bukoski to speak at library

By Eva Apelqvist
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Anthony Bukoski will be at Spooner Memorial Library on August 12 at 6 p.m. The library is excited to welcome him back to share his newest collection of short stories, “The Blondes of Wisconsin.”. Anthony Bukoski’s stories are full of water. His beloved Lake Superior, of course, as vast...

