Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 265 card: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight preview

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight strikers Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will clash for the interim title TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) at UFC 265 from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Sure, this whole interim title situation is basically BS, a cheap ploy to move pay-per-view (PPV) buys while...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Shawn Jordan
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Aleksei Oleinik
Person
Junior Dos Santos
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bs#Texan#Muay Thai#Mma#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy explains why Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis should not be for interim UFC heavyweight title

Bellator analyst John McCarthy explained why Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis should not be fighting for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. Gane vs. Lewis headlines UFC 265 next Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The UFC creating an interim belt was controversial because UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou won his title back in March, so to create an interim belt just a few months later seems strange, and a lot of fans and media pushed back when it was first announced.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

MMA Top Plays: UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the JaguarDFS MMA Breakdown for this Saturday’s UFC 265: Lewis...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘Lewis vs Gane’

UFC 265 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) with an unnecessary, but fun, interim Heavyweight title bout between fan-favorite, Derrick Lewis, facing off with unbeaten striking sensation, Ciryl Gane. The winner of the 265-pound tussle, which will take place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will earn a unification match against reigning roost ruler, Francis Ngannou, later this year. In UFC 265’s PPV co-main event, former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, will lock horns with No. 8-seeded Pedro Munhoz in a Bantamweight banger. And in perhaps the most exciting fight on the card, human highlight reel Vicente Luque will lock horns with No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa in a pivotal Welterweight showdown.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White is hyped for Gane vs. Ngannou: Vince McMahon couldn’t script it better!

There was a day not too long ago when Dana White didn’t sound so hot on Ciryl Gane, the man who just became his promotion’s new interim Heavyweight champion at UFC 265. Following his decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February, White said, “This was Gane’s coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that, he won.”
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC 265

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweights have a 6-foot-5, 247-pound problem on their hands that no one has been able to address. Ciryl Gane kept his perfect professional record intact and laid claim to the interim heavyweight championship, as he brought down Derrick Lewis with punches in the third round of their UFC 265 main event on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Lewis bowed out 4:11 into Round 3, suffering his first setback in more than two years.
UFCESPN

UFC Real or Not: Francis Ngannou-Ciryl Gane is a bigger fight than Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

There were big winners all over the main card of UFC 265. Jose Aldo proved he has something left in the tank and potential in the bantamweight division with his victory over Pedro Munhoz. Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill to win her third in a row, a victory that will continue her climb the top 10 in the strawweight division. And Vicente Luque clearly established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in a stacked welterweight division with his submission win over Michael Chiesa.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 265 Odds: Fight day betting lines for Lewis vs. Gane

Derrick Lewis is a major betting underdog in tonight’s UFC main event. Lewis, who is on a four-fight win streak, will step into the Octagon for his interim UFC Heavyweight Championship bout with Ciryl Gane with the odds stacked against him. MyBookie MMA has Lewis at odds of +270 before...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Matches to make for ‘Lewis vs Gane’ main card winners

UFC 265 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, which played host to an interim Heavyweight title fight that saw Ciryl Gane knockout Derrick Lewis in round three (see it here). In further action, Jose Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in a thrilling Bantamweight scrap (recap here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy