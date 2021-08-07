UFC 265 card: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight preview

UFC 265 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) with an unnecessary, but fun, interim Heavyweight title bout between fan-favorite, Derrick Lewis, facing off with unbeaten striking sensation, Ciryl Gane. The winner of the 265-pound tussle, which will take place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will earn a unification match against reigning roost ruler, Francis Ngannou, later this year. In UFC 265’s PPV co-main event, former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, will lock horns with No. 8-seeded Pedro Munhoz in a Bantamweight banger. And in perhaps the most exciting fight on the card, human highlight reel Vicente Luque will lock horns with No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa in a pivotal Welterweight showdown.
