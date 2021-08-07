Cancel
Breakthrough Moments: Seidel wins bronze in third marathon

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Seidel had only ever run two marathons prior to the Tokyo Olympics, but she managed to run all the way to a bronze medal! For more moments like this, watch Tokyo Gold daily starting at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

