Notebook: KU football assistant Zebrowski trying to learn about his QBs quickly

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s only so much a quarterbacks coach can learn about his players after two practices with them, but Kansas assistant Jim Zebrowski is doing what he can. Following Friday’s preseason session, Zebrowski, who followed Lance Leipold from Buffalo to Lawrence late this past spring, said it was good just to watch the Jayhawks’ QBs throw in person and that he loves their attitudes and effort levels.

