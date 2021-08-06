Notebook: KU football assistant Zebrowski trying to learn about his QBs quickly

Confession: I don't follow it nearly as closely as I used to. So, I'm no expert. But, it is impressive the way Norvell is recruiting at FSU. We aren't near the Clemson/Bama/Buckeye level. But, we are WAAAAAYYYY better than we have been in the past several seasons. Everyone knows that for at least the last two years our OL has been absolutely the worst in FBS (not just Power Five, but 123rd out of 123 - ore whatever the number of teams in FBS is). Norvell just picked up a committment from a 4 star OL out of Texas, a guy named Early. (So, let the Early committment jokes begin.) He is the 6th OL committed in the 22 class. Most folks are saying it is easily the best OL class in FSU history (including the Bowden years when we were consistently in the to 5 in recruiting).