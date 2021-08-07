Joliet man drowns in apparent rescue attempt on Chain O'Lakes, police say
A Joliet man drowned Friday, Aug. 6, in the Chain O' Lakes while attempting to rescue his girlfriend's daughter, according to police. According to reports, Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit Deputies were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the Fox Lake for a possible drowning. When deputies arrived, the 43-year-old victim had been pulled from the lake by a passing boater and driven to a marina in unincorporated Antioch.www.dailyherald.com
