Olympics: After Historic Start in Tokyo Pool, Great Britain Destined for 800 Free Relay Gold. Off the final turn in the men’s 200 freestyle final, Great Britain’s Tom Dean and Duncan Scott asserted themselves, getting past early leader Hwang Sun-Woo of South Korea and beginning to pull away. The only remaining question was which of those two would win Olympic gold and who would take silver. While Scott looked to be narrowly ahead coming down the stretch, Dean got his hand to the wall 0.04 ahead, 1:44.22 to 1:44.26.