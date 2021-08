WASHINGTON,-- A Washington man needs your help to find his birth dad and all he asks is that you glance at a picture. Tom Schreiner was born in Walla Walla in 1951. He and his twin sister were in foster homes until the age of 8 and then adopted. But Tom hasn’t given up hope of finding his biological father. He says he's tried to use a DNA test, but the results haven’t helped him. He thinks this picture could be his father holding him and his twin sister.