Waterworld is setting sail yet again, as a new television show set in the world of the 1995 Kevin Costner film is in the works. Dan Trachtenberg is attached to the project, which will be set up at a streaming service according to producer John Davis. The series is set up at Universal Television, so that would point to Peacock being the frontrunner for where this would end up. The series would pick-up 20 years in the future after the end of the film, and pushed a bit on who could be back, Davis said "20 years later. All those people, 20 years later." Collider broke the story.