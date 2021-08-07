For real, falling and catching up on every stride

They say that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, but what happens when life throws you a curveball? Can you hit that offspeed stuff out of the park or do you end up looking like Pedro Cerrano, striking out like a chump and blaming Jobu for your struggles? I can usually hit the breaking stuff, but I won’t lie and tell you this past weekend was all lollipops, rainbows and sunshine for me and now I find myself in full-on catch-up mode for the home stretch of the fantasy baseball season.