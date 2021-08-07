All Around the Area

• The 92nd annual Lindstrom family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Spartansburg Fairgrounds. Please bring table settings and casserole to pass. • There will be something for everyone this coming Sunday at Mead Park. Bring your family and friends to Mead Park and enjoy the annual Street Machines Unlimited Cruise In, chain saw carving demonstration, fiddle playing, pie auction, bingo, children's activities, trackless train rides, bounce house and great summer foods including Friends of Mead Park fresh cut fries, ox roast meals and corn on the cob. The 3 p.m. Duck Race is always a favorite for those attending.