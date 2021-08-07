Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Raptors Have Begun Trying to Restock the Cupboards After the 2019 Championship Run

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago

Midway through the last season the Toronto Raptors realized they were going to have to pivot.

For two years they tried to run back their 2018-19 championship squad while oil leaked out the side. One by one almost every member from that iconic team departed leaving the cupboards bare in Toronto. Eventually, it became untenable. As a COVID-19 outbreak killed almost any chance for another magical season, Bobby Webster and Masai Ujiri realized the end was near for the old core.

On March 25, 2021, Toronto sent Norman Powell to Portland to help kickstart a retooling with Gary Trent Jr. Four months later, the Raptors let Kyle Lowry leave for Miami in exchange for Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic.

"You probably could see the direction the team was going and jumping up in the draft to get the fourth pick, I think philosophically going young became kind of a more desirable path," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday. "I think philosophically that’s where we were going as an organization and we thought now was the best path for us the next year, two, three, four, five years."

Once Toronto started parsing through draft prospects this summer that realization only became more clear. The talent atop the 2021 draft made going younger and moving on from the golden age of Raptors basketball more appealing for the organization, Webster said,

"Just the level of player that we had in for workouts, we all kind of like 'wow, like, you know, this is what a lottery pick looks like and this is the talent,'" Webster said.

Now the Raptors are setting forth on a retooling, if you will. The goal isn't to tear it down to the studs and 'trust the process,' rather Toronto wants to build around its core of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam, Webster said. They've brought back Trent Jr., the 22-year-old sharpshooter, traded for Achiuwa, a 6-foot-8 big man they really wanted in last year's draft, and they've added Scottie Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the draft and someone they view as a player who can "alter the direction of the franchise," Webster said.

By all accounts, Toronto's defense should be incredible next season. They have seven versatile, athletic, and long defenders between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 who should pose problems for even the best offenses. They've built the type of team Webster has been dreaming about, a squad of equally sized players that can handle the ball, defend multiple positions, and, hopefully, shoot at an adequate level.

The question, however, will be on the offensive side of the ball where the Raptors appear to have major flaws. VanVleet is a phenomenal outside shooter but can be inconsistent inside the arc. Siakam has some half-court offensive creativity, but he hasn't quite gotten over the hump and turned himself into a No. 1 offensive scoring threat. Anunoby seems like the make-or-break player on this roster, but his offensive game is still far away from being a real difference-maker. Ideally, as Webster said, one or two of those other players between Barnes, Flynn, Trent Jr., and Boucher can jump up and really flourish in Toronto's system.

"Listen, they're not all going to make it," Webster said. "They're not all gonna hit and they're not all going to stay around here forever, but I think creating that culture of competitiveness and winning, combined with what we currently have is what's really exciting."

For now, it appears Toronto is trying to build what it had prior to its championship run. The 2017-18 Raptors were a group led by some talented homegrown players including DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, Powell, Siakam, Anunoby, and Jakob Poeltl, and complemented by outside additions like Lowry, Serge Ibaka, and C.J. Miles. While none of those players was a superstar, there was enough talent on that roster to hang around in the Eastern Conference until eventually an opportunity to strike on a true difference-maker opened up.

Toronto wants to build that kind of group again. While there might not be any truly elite talent developing in their system, the Raptors have begun to position themselves once again as the type of organization that can pounce on the next disgruntled superstar. Until then, they'll be building, complementing their core, and trying to be a surprise in the Eastern Conference.

"We haven't fully restocked the cupboard, but I think that's the direction that we're heading," Webster said.

Comments / 0

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
93
Followers
417
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupboard#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Rodney Hood Signs with Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will not be bringing back Rodney Hood next season. After pushing back Hood's contract guarantee date from July 27 to August 3, Toronto has reportedly decided to part ways with the 28-year-old allowing him to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Jarrett Allen, Nerlens Noel Re-Sign With Former Teams

The free agent market for centers appears to be thinning out for the Toronto Raptors. Both Jarrett Allen and Nerlens Noel will reportedly re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively, according to multiple reports. Allen, a restricted free agent, will reportedly sign a five-year, $100 million contract...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Mavericks a 'Team to Watch' as Goran Dragic Suitor in Raptors Sign-and-Trade

Goran Dragic might not be long for the Toronto Raptors if a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry is pulled off on Monday. The 35-year-old Miami Heat guard is expected to be offered to the Raptors as part of a package that includes Precious Achiuwa for Lowry when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. If the deal is completed, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a "team to watch" to acquire Dragic from Toronto, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth.
NBASFGate

Warriors reportedly 'enamored' with trading for Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors are part of a trio of teams reportedly "enamored" with the idea of trading for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam. This news comes courtesy of Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, who reports that the Dubs are in with the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings as interested parties for the 27-year-old forward. That being said, there's an important tidbit in the story that is a hurdle for any sort of possible move.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: DeAndre' Bembry Signs with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' defense just got a little bit better. The team has reportedly agreed to sign former Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old guard played in 51 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
NBAFanSided

Phoenix Suns: Why Trading for Thaddeus Young Makes Sense

The Phoenix Suns enjoyed a solid start to their 2021-22 campaign, setting themselves up well with a solid free agency haul. It included superstar point guard and hero from last year’s run Chris Paul, as well as Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee. But still, work remains undone for the Suns....
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Announce New NFT Collection

The Toronto Raptors have unveiled a new surprise: a set of six NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Late last week, Raptors social media posted a cryptic key and the date July 23rd, 2021. It came with no explanation leading to all sorts of crazy theories about what it could possibly mean. Well,...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Workout Canadian Draft Prospect A.J. Lawson

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. The Toronto Raptors aren't going to let a Canadian draft prospect slip through their fingers without doing some research first. The organization is doing its due diligence on South Carolina's A.J. Lawson, a 6-foot-6 Canadian prospect who worked out for Toronto,...
NBAFanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 2 young former Lakers to pursue in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers had a bit of a trend this offseason in who they signed in free agency. We all knew heading into free agency that the Lakers were restricted financially and would sign veteran minimum guys, what we did not expect was for the team to sign so many former Lakers.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Scheduled to Workout Tennessee's Keon Johnson

Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, Keon Johnson seemed like the kind of prospect the Toronto Raptors would be eyeing in the draft. He's a 6-foot-5 guard who broke the NBA combine record for vertical jump and has all the raw skills to be a difference-maker at the highest level. His college tape doesn't warrant a top-four pick, but he was certainly in the mix for Toronto had the Raptors selected seventh or moved down in the lottery.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Collin Sexton 'Very Available' This Summer, Cavaliers Trade Could Impact Raptors Draft Plans

Few players could have a bigger impact on the Toronto Raptors' draft plans this month than Collin Sexton. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be at a bit of a crossroads with Sexton, their 22-year-old lead point guard. He is a scoring machine who averaged 24.3 points with 4.4 assists and 37.1% three-point shooting this past year, but as he heads toward a contract extension this summer there are multiple reports suggesting that the Cavaliers are ready to make a change.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Mock Draft: Raptors select USC's Evan Mobley

There appears to be a shakeup atop some of the most recent NBA mock drafts that should favor the Toronto Raptors later this month. For months, the projected draft order had Cade Cunningham going first overall followed by Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs. Now, things appear to have changed a little bit. Vegas has Green favored to go second followed by Mobley and Suggs, respectively, and Yahoo's newly released mock draft by Krysten Peek looks even more favorable for Toronto.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Workout G League Ignite's Jonathan Kuminga

No player in this year's NBA draft class has a wider variety of outcomes than Jonathan Kuminga. The 18-year-old Congolese forward is about as raw a prospect as there is this year. He has all the physical tools to be an elite-level player, but he doesn't really have enough refined skills to be anything close to a sure thing. That's what makes Kuminga so perplexing as a projected high-end lottery pick and certainly why the Toronto Raptors, who have worked out the G League Ignite prospect, are keeping tabs on him.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Worked Out FSU's Scottie Barnes Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors are continuing to keep an eye on one of the NBA Draft's most versatile and impressive defensive prospects. The organization reportedly worked out Florida State's Scottie Barnes on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski. Barnes is a 6-foot-9, 227-pound forward with a crazy 7-foot-2.75...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Considering Scottie Barnes or Trade Down With 4th Pick

In the months leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery, the Toronto Raptors scouting department broke down tape for players projected to go in the middle of the 2021 NBA Draft. They traveled down to Australia to see Josh Giddey, a projected mid-lottery pick, and endured a 14-day quarantine just to see the supersized point guard. Recently, they've worked out Scottie Barnes, Keon Johnson, and Jonathan Kuminga, and it turns out they may have found something that piques their interest.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Open at 50/1, 16th-Best Odds for 2022 NBA Title

Vegas certainly doesn't see the Toronto Raptors are very serious title contenders next season. A down 2020-21 NBA season seems to have turned Vegas sportsbooks off the Toronto Raptors who sit at 50-to-1 longshots to win the 2021-22 NBA Finals, according to BetOnline. Even with a presumed return to Toronto next year and the addition of a high-end lottery pick, the Raptors are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 16th-best odds to win the Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy