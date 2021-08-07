Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sadiq Khan suffers more TfL strike days than Boris Johnson

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Sadiq Khan’s record on industrial action has been condemned after figures revealed the mayor of London has overseen more strikes a year than his predecessor, Boris Johnson. Mr Khan, who pledged “zero strikes” on public transport in the run-up to his election in 2016, averaged 5.3 strike days a year during his first four years in office. This compared with Mr Johnson being hit by an annual average of 4.4 strike days and two days under Ken Livingstone.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Ken Livingstone
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfl#Mayor Of London#Election#Uk#Tfl#Conservative#Londoners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Boris Johnson and Carrie to welcome their second child

Congratulations are in order for Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson as the couple are expected to welcome their second child together in December. The pair are already proud parents to son Wilfred, who was born last April. WATCH: Boris Johnson meets the Queen at the G7. Carrie announced the joyous...
PetsBBC

My dog Dilyn can't control his romantic urges, says Boris Johnson

He has been accused of mischievous behaviour, such as chewing furniture and lifting his leg on a handbag. But now Boris Johnson has revealed his dog Dilyn really does have one seriously unpleasant habit. The two-year-old Jack Russell-cross likes to express his "romantic" urges by clinging on to people's legs,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

For Boris Johnson, talk is always cheap. This week is no different

So often the reality of people’s lives bears no relation to the rhetoric spun by our prime minister and his willing cabinet. This week we have been treated to Boris Johnson and Priti Patel looking all jolly having their pictures taken next to police officers during their launch of their new crime plan. In reality, out here in the towns and cities their new plan looks very weak, with just rehashed policies.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dawn Butler kicked out of parliament after calling Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ – here’s how people reacted

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons yesterday after she accused Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.The Labour MP was asked to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins for the remainder of the day after she made a number of comments about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.It is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Boris Johnson wants to mimic Tony Blair’s project, say No 10 sources

Boris Johnson intends to mimic aspects of Tony Blair’s political project in the hope of winning over more voters in former Labour heartlands, Downing Street sources have revealed. While the Conservatives’ 2019-intake MPs are more likely to model themselves on Margaret Thatcher than the former Labour prime minister, No 10...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Saved by the bell, Boris Johnson’s government flip-flops off for the summer

On the last day of term in parliament, there’s a bad tradition of governments sneaking out a host of unwelcome reports and decisions they hope to hide amid the great Westminster summer escape. Not this time. Instead, in a week of fiasco for the government, all we can hear is the ear-splitting clatter of huge cans being kicked down the road. Recess comes with everything Boris Johnson should have done left undone. The prime minister’s fatal indecision is final.
TravelTelegraph

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab 'risk losing seats at election over Covid travel chaos'

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab risk losing their seats at the next election because of the chaos over foreign travel, a report backed by a former Tory party chairman warns. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary hold seats in constituencies with the highest number of aviation jobs which have been threatened by the Government’s border closures and Covid travel restrictions.
TrafficTelegraph

Congestion charge stays at £15 after Sadiq Khan keeps 'temporary' rise

Sadiq Khan is to make a “temporary” increase in London’s congestion charge permanent as he grapples with a hole in the budget of the capital’s public transport authority. Motorists will continue paying £15 a day after Mr Khan, the chairman of Transport for London, said the congestion charge would not...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM says stop and search is ‘kind and loving’ as police ‘demoralised’ by pay freeze

Boris Johnson has defended plans to expand stop and search powers for police forces as he claims the policy is a “kind and loving” way to deal with the issue of knife crime.The human rights organisation Liberty has warned that new proposals to clamp down on crime, which include the removal of limits on stop and search, will “compound discrimination in Britain and divide communities”.Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the prime minister’s pledge to give crime victims a named officer to contact about their case as a “ridiculous gimmick”.It came as the chairman of the Metropolitan...
U.K.The Independent

Who will win the summer battle over crime – Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer?

It feels as if politics has gone back in time. Not just to the time before Covid-19, but to the time before Brexit, before David Cameron, and before 13 years of New Labour government. The latest photo opportunities for the prime minister and the home secretary with police officers take us back to the mid-1990s, when Michael Howard and the shadow home secretary, Tony Blair, fought it out over crime.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'New kid on the block' Rishi Sunak is Tory activists' favourite to be the next Conservative Party leader as Boris Johnson sees his approval rating plummet by more than 30 points during 'pingdemic' chaos

Rishi Sunak is the clear frontrunner among Tory activists to be the next Conservative Party leader, according to a new poll. A survey of the Tory grassroots by the Conservative Home website found almost a third - 31 per cent - believe the Chancellor should succeed Boris Johnson. Mr Sunak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy