Sadiq Khan suffers more TfL strike days than Boris Johnson

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons yesterday after she accused Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.The Labour MP was asked to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins for the remainder of the day after she made a number of comments about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.It is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and...