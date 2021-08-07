Sadiq Khan suffers more TfL strike days than Boris Johnson
Sadiq Khan’s record on industrial action has been condemned after figures revealed the mayor of London has overseen more strikes a year than his predecessor, Boris Johnson. Mr Khan, who pledged “zero strikes” on public transport in the run-up to his election in 2016, averaged 5.3 strike days a year during his first four years in office. This compared with Mr Johnson being hit by an annual average of 4.4 strike days and two days under Ken Livingstone.www.telegraph.co.uk
