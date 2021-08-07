Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Rev. Dr. William Barber says it's time to “reset this whole argument” on voting rights

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Dr. William Barber, Co-Chairman of “The Poor People’s Campaign” and ‘Moral Mondays’ architect, has been leading marches of clergy and voting rights activists, often getting arrested. As the pressure campaign from the public builds, members of Congress are trying to work out some form of ‘compromise.’ But Barber and fellow advocates say a “watered down” voting rights bill isn’t enough. He calls this game a “Washington two-step,” making a bill “so weak it doesn’t deal with the problem.” “We are talking about the greatest attack on voting rights since the Civil War...you shouldn’t be watering it down, you should be strengthening it.”Aug. 7, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Moral Mondays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Georgia congressman arrested

Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson was arrested on Thursday, according to his office, during a voting rights rally in Washington, D.C. A spokesman for Johnson confirmed the Georgia congressman was among a small group arrested outside of the Hart Senate Office Building during a Black Voters Matter protest. Johnson was...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
Presidential ElectionHuntsville Item

House quorum break postpones GOP voting bill

Whether 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fleeing to Washington to break quorum to stall a Republican voting bill ever works in the long term, it’s had a large impact in the short term. Among other things, it has precipitated dozens of meetings with members of Congress and...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

'Good Trouble': Black caucus embraces civil disobedience

Civil disobedience was an integral part of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and is playing a pivotal role again as Black lawmakers express discontent over inaction on voting rights. In the past two weeks, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC),...
Presidential Electionwhee.net

McAuliffe calls on Youngkin to cancel appearance at local GOP’s rally billed around ‘election integrity’

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe called on his GOP opponent Glenn Youngkin to cancel his appearance at and denounce what the 5th Congressional District Republican Party is calling an “election integrity regional rally,” which coincides with the anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act first being signed into law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy