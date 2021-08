What is Tampa Bay going to do with all that red tide waste? Researchers are turning a negative into a positive that can improve the economy and ecology. Everyone in Tampa Bay has been dealing with red tide for the last few months. The smells, the irritation to the eyes and lungs, and all the dead fish and debris. Pinellas County alone has cleaned up over three million pounds of it. Researchers at Florida Gulf Coast University have an idea to keep all that fish out of the landfills and make it useful.