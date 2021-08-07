Cancel
Tobey, Team Slovenia denied bronze in 107-93 loss to Australia

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. UVA alum Mike Tobey’s quest for an Olympic medal came up short as Slovenia fell, 107-93, to Australia in the bronze medal game at the 2021 Summer Olympics on Saturday. Tobey, a 2016 alum, had 13 points and five rebounds in 22...

