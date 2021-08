The Fournier Group and a 2021 'Make More Happen' award sponsored by Safeco and Liberty Mutual will help the Center care for its vulnerable population during emergencies. Portland's Edwards Center has been awarded a $10,000 donation from the Fournier Group. The Edwards Center is a local organization promoting independence in the lives of adults with developmental disabilities in Washington and Clackamas Counties. Over the past eight months, the organization has evacuated its residents and set up safety centers during major weather and fire emergencies. The $10,000 donation will provide an evacuation and warming site for 300 developmentally disabled people at the Edwards Center and allow them to purchase a generator, cots and mattresses and safely care for its vulnerable population during emergencies.