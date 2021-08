It seems like everything was expensive at Kanye West's Donda Listening Party at Mercedez-Benz Stadium –– all the way down to the air. One of the rapper's fans has put up a bag of air from the event up for auction on an unidentified website for a starting bid of $3,333. From a screenshot of the item, the person who posted the sale allegedly went to the stadium with a zipped plastic bag, captured some of the air in the bag, and closed it shut. The listing is titled "AIR FROM DONDA DROP."