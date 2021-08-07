Cancel
Denver Shootings: 2 Killed, Several Suffer Critical Injuries In Span Of A Few Hours

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to multiple shootings in the span of a few hours starting on Friday night. Officers first responded to Colfax Avenue and Broadway after three men were shot at around 8:30 p.m.; one of whom died.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the victims were found in the northern section of Civic Center Park. One man, police say, is believed to be an innocent bystander and suffered critical injuries. The third man was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe two suspects approached a group of people in the park and shots were fired. No one has been arrested.

At around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to 22nd and Blake Streets after two men were shot outside Gate A at Coors Field. The shooting happened about an hour after the Rockies finished playing, police say.

(credit: CBS)

The men were taken to the hospital where one man died. That victim, police say, was a contracted concessions worker at the stadium. They don’t believe he was shot because of his job.

The second man is described as another innocent bystander and suffered non life-threatening injuries. Police say a suspect is not in custody.

Police say they believe the man who died was arguing with two other people before shots were fired. No arrests have been made.

A few hours later, at 2 a.m., officers responded to 11th Avenue and Acoma Street for a shooting that apparently started as an altercation in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they say one man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A couple of hours later, police say a second victim described as a male juvenile was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. They also have critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

At around 2:10 a.m., a large number of police responded to Colfax Avenue near Ogden Street after a woman was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police later learned a man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound from this scene. They say he’s expected to survive. Police did not have details about this shooting or a possible suspect.

Investigators ask anyone with more information about these shootings is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

