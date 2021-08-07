Cancel
Variants could be named after star constellations when Greek alphabet runs out, says WHO Covid chief

By Sarah Newey,
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleNew coronavirus variants could be named after star constellations once letters of the Greek alphabet are exhausted, a senior World Health Organization official has suggested. In an interview with the Telegraph Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical chief for Covid-19, said the UN health agency was already looking at new names for mutations amid fears there will be more concerning variants than the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet.

