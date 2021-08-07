A splash of hope for Japan’s beloved festival traditions

Americans love their dogs, but sadly, we don’t have a national dog breed. Japan, on the other hand, has six. Called the “Nihon Ken,” or Japan’s dogs, these indigenous pups—the Shiba Inu, the Akita, the Kai Ken, the Kishu Ken, the Shikoku, and the Hokkaido—are descended from medium-sized dog breeds that used to roam Japan’s mountainous regions thousands of years ago. Because the six spitz-type breeds share a common ancestor, they’re somewhat similar—although they have notable differences. Each of the breeds has a double coat that’s suitable for a cooler climate, as well as thick fur and curly tails. They’re also highly revered in Japanese culture and are some of the cutest dog breeds with pointy ears.
