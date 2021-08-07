Cancel
A splash of hope for Japan’s beloved festival traditions

By NBC Olympics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFestivals are an essential part of Japanese culture, but COVID has forced a halt to these beloved traditions. Naoko Funayama explains how the Japanese artistic swimming team honored the festivals with their routine. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

