The science of wonder — and why it’s good for us

As COVID-19 has rampaged across the country, it has laid bare the stark racial divides in American medical care. Black and Latino people are more likely to be infected with the coronavirus, are hospitalized with it at nearly three times the rate of white people, and have died of it twice as often, federal figures show. People of color have been more hesitant to get vaccinated, whether it’s due to a lack of access or distrust of a system with a history of misleading and mistreating Black patients. The medical establishment has been exposed for neglecting to invest in public health – and for failing to pay enough attention to poverty, pollution and other societal problems that disproportionately harm racial minorities.