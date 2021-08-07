Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The science of wonder — and why it’s good for us

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwe or wonderment is the feeling of being in the presence of something vast that transcends your understanding of the world. Historically, awe was a mystical feeling towards God and divine beings. The Irish philosopher Edmund Burke and naturalist Charles Darwin secularized the feeling of awe, saying the emotion can be experienced from music, art, or even the great outdoors. U.C. Berkeley psychologist Dacher Keltner is the Faculty Director of the Greater Good Science Center and co-author of “Born to Be Good: The Science of a Meaningful Life” and “The Compassionate Instinct.” He joins host Jonathan Bastian to explain the science of awe, the purpose it serves, and why a daily dose is good for your health and society.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmund Burke
Person
Charles Darwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U C Berkeley#Naturalist#Irish#U C Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

World of Wonders: Why Nature Writing Makes for Essential Reading

In this week’s episode, Kendra and Sachi discuss books around this month’s theme of Nature Writing. Tune into the podcast to listen to their full, enthusiastic recommendations!. From the episode:. Kendra: I think the way that humankind undervalues nature connects with how we undervalue nature writing. This is something that...
Sciencenationalgeographic.com

Why myths about superiority endure, in the face of science

Race is a social construct, not a biological trait. That’s the scientific consensus—so why do many people still dispute it?. Origin tales exist everywhere. In the United States there is the myth of Manifest Destiny, that European settlers were preordained to spread west across America. In China the remains of Homo erectus known as Peking man are used to claim an unbroken Chinese lineage going back at least 700,000 years, with suggestions that this was a direct ancestor and among the first in the world to harness fire.
TV & Videosweta.org

Earth's Natural Wonders

Combining stunning photography, cinematography and compelling human drama, this documentary series uncovers the stories of people fighting to survive -- and even triumph -- in Earth's natural wonders. Filmed on six continents in 12 languages, viewers are transported to some of Earth's most extraordinary places, from Mount Everest and the Grand Canyon to the Amazon rain forest and Zambia's Victoria Falls. Stories feature wonders created by the power of water, and a young Sherpa who ropes across Mount Everest's Khumbu Icefall.
GardeningLancaster Online

Why sunflowers are wonderful (letter)

Way to go, Ella Proud, a 14-year-old freshman at McCaskey High School, and her fellow Junior National Honor Society classmates, who planted 10,000 sunflower seeds and transformed an overgrown area of weeds into a beautiful field of sunflowers (“Fun in the sunflowers,” July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline). Years ago, in...
Religiontruthforlife.org

The Wonder of God’s Election

Have you ever noticed that mainstream talk of religion rarely pays attention to God’s activity in the world? When the media does have something to say about God, it’s usually about the “search for God,” as if a great multitude is out there looking all over the place for Him, and they just can’t find Him. This is the story of religion: that man is just trying to find God, wherever He is.
Health ServicesKTRE

Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Texas Slab Masters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Texas Slab Masters, visit https://www.easttexasslabmasters.com/. Our East Texas nurses are on the front lines showing compassion and helping...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Secret to Getting a Lean Body for Good, Says Science

According to Charles Duhigg, author of the blockbuster book The Power of Habit, the "golden rule" of habit change is recognizing that—just as matter can neither be created nor destroyed—it's practically impossible to simply erase a bad habit from your life. "You can only change it," he explained. But anyone who has ever tried to adopt a New Year's resolution can tell you that replacing a bad habit with a good habit can be really, really hard—and it takes plenty of time.
WildlifeGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Science column: Why only one human species?

A reader asked: There are lots of species of some kinds of animals like the cat family (lions, tigers, cheetahs, house cats, etc.) but only one kind of human. How come evolution only produced one kind of human? Isn’t this evidence that humans are a special creation?. What the reader...
Mental Healthkcrw.com

Awestruck: Why a daily dose of wonder might benefit your mental and physical health

Our daily lives are filled with distractions: work, routines, the gym, children, or simply scrolling through our phones. But do we need to make time in our day to feel awe and wonderment? Awe has a long history in religion and philosophy as an emotion or feeling of reverence for something that is beyond our understanding of the world. Is there an evolutionary reason we feel awe, and does it serve a purpose?
Sciencelareviewofbooks.org

Race and Antiracism in Science and the Humanities

THE FOLLOWING CONVERSATION, adapted from an event at the University of Maryland’s Center for Literary and Comparative Studies, is part of the Los Angeles Review of Books special series, “Antiracism in the Contemporary University,” edited by Tita Chico. Click here for the full series. ¤. MICHELL CHRESFIELD: I had the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Why the life sciences leave people of color behind

As COVID-19 has rampaged across the country, it has laid bare the stark racial divides in American medical care. Black and Latino people are more likely to be infected with the coronavirus, are hospitalized with it at nearly three times the rate of white people, and have died of it twice as often, federal figures show. People of color have been more hesitant to get vaccinated, whether it’s due to a lack of access or distrust of a system with a history of misleading and mistreating Black patients. The medical establishment has been exposed for neglecting to invest in public health – and for failing to pay enough attention to poverty, pollution and other societal problems that disproportionately harm racial minorities.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples are key to a healthier planet

On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and Manager of the Forest and Farm Facility, explains why empowering Indigenous Peoples can help fight our climate, nature and health crises. On 17 February this year,...
SocietyFOXBusiness

College was supposed to close the wealth gap for Black Americans. The opposite happened.

Black millennials thought college would help them get ahead. Instead, it is setting them back. The median net worth of households with Black college graduates in their 30s has plunged over the past three decades to less than one-tenth the net worth of their White counterparts, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Federal Reserve data. The drop is driven by skyrocketing student debt and sluggish income growth, which combine to make it difficult to build savings or buy a home. Now, the generation that hoped to close the racial wealth gap is finding it is only growing wider.
Collegesuga.edu

Inspiring students in the art, science and integrity of telling the story

Grady College offers undergraduate degrees in advertising, entertainment and media studies, journalism and public relations, along with certificates in new media, public affairs communications and sports media. Grady also offers three graduate degrees; a master’s and doctoral program of study plus a Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Narrative Media Writing. Grady offers a Graduate Certificate in Media Industry Research for students enrolled in a graduate program at the college. Accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications, Grady is a leader in journalism research and education. The College is home to several prominent centers and institutes, including the Peabody Awards, recognized as the most prestigious award in electronic journalism, and the National Press Photographers Association. Grady’s faculty includes internationally known researchers and respected industry professionals. Alumni include Pulitzer Prize winning journalists, Emmy Award winning producers and reporters and company CEOs.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy