Awestruck: Why a daily dose of wonder might benefit your mental and physical health
Our daily lives are filled with distractions: work, routines, the gym, children, or simply scrolling through our phones. But do we need to make time in our day to feel awe and wonderment? Awe has a long history in religion and philosophy as an emotion or feeling of reverence for something that is beyond our understanding of the world. Is there an evolutionary reason we feel awe, and does it serve a purpose?www.kcrw.com
Comments / 0